South Dakota, Hot Bed for Jazz in the Roaring 20s - Sioux Falls

Nov 15, 2018 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

3rd Thursday MCHS History Talk at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Free & Open to the public with a social at 6:30 and talk at 7:00pm. Stephen Cusulos is a dedicated historian who studies all things 1920's especially in the Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. He has chosen Jazz and its wide history in the city and small towns and lakeside & park pavilions as his latest study. Learn about all the locations and bands and the rest of the stories - "All that JAZZ!"