South Dakota Mud Racers

May 28, 2023 1:00 pm

Come to Mitchell to see the South Dakota Mud Racers in action!

May 28th - 5 1/2 miles west of Mitchell on Hwy 16 starting at 1:00 PM

June 10th - Just East of the Ballfield in Canova, SD starting at 1:00 PM

June 17th - Tripp Fairgrounds, Tripp, SD starting at 1:00 PM