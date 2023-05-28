Share |

South Dakota Mud Racers

Jun 17, 2023 1:00 pm

Come to Mitchell to see the South Dakota Mud Racers in action!

May 28th - 5 1/2 miles west of Mitchell on Hwy 16 starting at 1:00 PM

June 10th - Just East of the Ballfield in Canova, SD starting at 1:00 PM

June 17th - Tripp Fairgrounds, Tripp, SD starting at 1:00 PM


Location:   5 1/2 miles west of Mitchell on Highway 16
Map:   Highway 16, Mitchell, SD. 57301
Phone:   (605) 990-4500
Website:   https://www.southdakotamudracers.com/

All Dates:
May 28, 2023 1:00 pm
Jun 10, 2023 1:00 pm
Jun 17, 2023 1:00 pm

