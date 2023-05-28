South Dakota Mud Racers
Jun 17, 2023 1:00 pm
Come to Mitchell to see the South Dakota Mud Racers in action!
May 28th - 5 1/2 miles west of Mitchell on Hwy 16 starting at 1:00 PM
June 10th - Just East of the Ballfield in Canova, SD starting at 1:00 PM
June 17th - Tripp Fairgrounds, Tripp, SD starting at 1:00 PM
|Location:
|5 1/2 miles west of Mitchell on Highway 16
|Map:
|Highway 16, Mitchell, SD. 57301
|Phone:
|(605) 990-4500
|Website:
|https://www.southdakotamudracers.com/
