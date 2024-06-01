Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
South Dakota Mud Racers - Canova
Jun 1, 2024
Come to Canova, just east of the Ballfield, to see the South Dakota Mud Racers in action!
|
Location:
|
|East of the Ballfield
All Dates:
Jun 1, 2024
South Dakota Mud Racers - Canova
Come to Canova, just east of the Ballfield, to see the South Dakota Mud Racers in action!
East of the Ballfield
East of the Ballfield
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.