South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Sioux Falls

Oct 19, 2024

 

Six bands and several other honorees are recognized.

For more information, please email: info@sdrrma.com 


Location:   South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
Map:   1600 W Russell St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   http://southdakotarockandrollmusicassociation.com/contact

