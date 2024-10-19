South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Sioux Falls
Oct 19, 2024
Six bands and several other honorees are recognized.
For more information, please email: info@sdrrma.com
|Location:
|South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
|Map:
|1600 W Russell St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://southdakotarockandrollmusicassociation.com/contact
All Dates:
Oct 19, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.