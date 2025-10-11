South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Sioux Falls
Oct 11, 2025
Featuring live performances and a chance to relive the music that shaped South Dakota's rock and roll history.
For more information, please email: info@sdrrma.com
|Location:
|The District
|Map:
|4521 W Empire Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Website:
|http://southdakotarockandrollmusicassociation.com/contact
All Dates:
Oct 11, 2025
