South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Sioux Falls

Oct 11, 2025

 Featuring live performances and a chance to relive the music that shaped South Dakota's rock and roll history.

For more information, please email: info@sdrrma.com 


Location:   The District
Map:   4521 W Empire Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Website:   http://southdakotarockandrollmusicassociation.com/contact

