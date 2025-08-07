South Dakota Senior Games - Huron
Aug 8, 2025
The 41st Annual South Dakota Senior Games will be held in Huron August 7-10 and the Softball Tournament will be September 13-14.
The Senior Games are events and activities for people aged 50 and over. We offer 19 categories, and many sub-categories, of events for people to participate in. Athletes compete in 5-year age increments and can earn medals for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishes in each age category.
Events include: Archery, Badminton, Basketball shooting skills, 3-on-3 Basketball, Bean Bag Toss, Bowling, Cycling, Disc Golf, Golf, Horseshoes, Pickleball, Power Walk, 5K & 10K Road Race, Shuffleboard, Strength Contests, Swimming, Table Tennis, Volleyball, 8-ball Pool, Track and Field, Softball Tournament.
Events will be held at multiple locations around Huron. All event locations are listed on our Website on the schedule page.
Please contact Kelcy Nash if more information is needed.
Fee: $45
|Location:
|Multiple locations
|Map:
|Multiple addresses, Huron, South Dakota 57350
|Phone:
|605-295-2039
|Email:
|sdsrgames@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.southdakotaseniorgames.org
All Dates:
Aug 7, 2025
Aug 8, 2025
Aug 9, 2025
Aug 10, 2025
