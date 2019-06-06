Share |

South Dakota Shakespeare Festival - Vermillion

Jun 6, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

Workshops, discussions, vendors and performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream.


Location:   Prentis Park
Map:   Prentis Park, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-622-0423
Website:   http://www.sdshakespearefestival.org

All Dates:
Jun 6, 2019 - Jun 9, 2019

Enjoy a performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Prentis Park
Prentis Park 57069 Prentis Park, Vermillion, SD 57069

Search All Events By Day

June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable