South Dakota Shakespeare Festival - Vermillion

May 18, 2020 - May 24, 2020

Workshops, discussions, early modern music, film screenings and performances of Shakespearean scenes, sonnets and monologues


Location:   Prentis Park
Map:   Prentis Park, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-622-0423
Website:   http://www.sdshakespearefestival.org

