South Dakota Shakespeare Festival - Vermillion
May 18, 2020 - May 24, 2020
Workshops, discussions, early modern music, film screenings and performances of Shakespearean scenes, sonnets and monologues
|Prentis Park
|Prentis Park, Vermillion, SD 57069
|605-622-0423
|http://www.sdshakespearefestival.org
