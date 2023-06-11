South Dakota Shakespeare Festival - Vermillion

Jun 11, 2023 - Jun 18, 2023

The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival welcomes you to its 2023 season: "A Celebration of Shakespeare!"

This year's event will feature a three nights of a production devised by our professional company and Interim Artistic Director during the company’s two week residency leading up to the Festival. Devised theatre is collaborative theatre. The company will work together to create the script they will perform during the Festival. The starting point for the script will be Shakespeare’s words found in scenes from previous years’ SDSF productions.

There will also be a one-night performance by brilliant rap artist Devon Glover as "The Sonnet Man," who sets Shakespeare's love sonnets to Hip Hop. The Sonnet Man integrates modern genres to bring Shakespeare's classical work to a younger audience. Through Hip Hop, Shakespeare will become exciting and fun, introducing young people to classical literature.