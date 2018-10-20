South Dakota State and National Hand Corn Picking Contest

The South Dakota State Hand Corn Picking Contest will be held on Saturday October 20, 2018 and the National Contest (9 states competing) will be held on Sunday October 21, 2018. This event will be held at the Jim and Deb Redder Farm located at 48475 228th St. northeast of Flandreau, South Dakota. Contest starts at 9AM each day. Food will be available on the grounds.

CONTESTANTS AND SPECTATORS ARE ALL WELCOME.

Fee: $ Admission is free, Contestant fee