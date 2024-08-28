South Dakota State Fair - Huron
Aug 28, 2024 - Sep 2, 2024
Fun for the whole family with entertainment, carnival, camping, exhibits and food.
|Location:
|SD State Fairgrounds
|Map:
|890 3rd St. SW, Huron, SD 57350
|Phone:
|605-353-7340
|Website:
|http://www.sdstatefair.com
All Dates:
