Share |

South Dakota State Taxidermy Competition - Watertown

Mar 21, 2020

Competition and convention. $5 entry fee. 

www.facebook.com/pg/South-Dakota-Taxidermist-Association-194029804027096/about/?tab=page_info


Location:   Event Center
Map:   1901 9th Ave SW, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-881-8474
Email:   kcnew6@hotmail.com
Website:   http://www.southdakotataxidermistassoc.com//southdakotataxidermistassoc.com/about-us/

All Dates:
Mar 21, 2020

Competition and convention.

Event Center
Event Center 57201 1901 9th Ave SW, Watertown, SD 57201

Search All Events By Day

March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable