South Dakota State Taxidermy Competition - Watertown
Mar 21, 2020
Competition and convention. $5 entry fee.
|Location:
|Event Center
|Map:
|1901 9th Ave SW, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-881-8474
|Email:
|kcnew6@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.southdakotataxidermistassoc.com//southdakotataxidermistassoc.com/about-us/
All Dates:
