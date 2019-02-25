Share |

South Dakota State Youth Art Show-Mitchell

Feb 25, 2019 - Mar 30, 2019

 Artwork from student artists from across the state is displayed. Mediums of art include sculpture, acrylic, ink, charcoal and mixed media.


Location:   Dakota Discovery Museum
Map:   1300 McGovern Avenue, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301
Phone:   605-996-2122
Email:   www.dakotadiscovery.com

Feb 25, 2019 - Mar 30, 2019

Art Show features art from student artists across the state.

