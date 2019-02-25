South Dakota State Youth Art Show-Mitchell
Feb 25, 2019 - Mar 30, 2019
Artwork from student artists from across the state is displayed. Mediums of art include sculpture, acrylic, ink, charcoal and mixed media.
|Location:
|Dakota Discovery Museum
|Map:
|1300 McGovern Avenue, Mitchell, South Dakota 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-2122
|Email:
|www.dakotadiscovery.com
All Dates:
Feb 25, 2019 - Mar 30, 2019
Art Show features art from student artists across the state.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.