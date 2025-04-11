South Dakota Symphony Orchestra - Watertown

Apr 11, 2025

Orchestra performance.


Location:   The Goss Opera House
Map:   100 E. Kemp Avenue, Watertown SD 57201
Phone:   (605) 753-0200
Email:   info@thegossoperahouse.com

All Dates:
Apr 11, 2025

Orchestra performance.
The Goss Opera House
The Goss Opera House 57201 100 E. Kemp Avenue, Watertown SD 57201

Search All Events By Day

April (2025)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable