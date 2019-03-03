Share |

South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra Concert - Harrisburg

Mar 3, 2019

South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra performs at 6 PM.


Location:   Harrisburg High School
Map:   1300 Willow St, Harrisburg, SD 57032
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org/sdsyo/

Mar 3, 2019

South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra performs.

Harrisburg High School
1300 Willow St, Harrisburg, SD 57032

