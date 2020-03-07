Southern Hills Holistic Fair-Hot Springs
Mar 7, 2020
This annual event is a marketplace of gifts, products and information to support living a holistic life — including health and wellness, sustainability and ecology, recreation and community, and a balance of mind, body and spirit. Exhibitors including health and wellness providers, speakers, intuitive consultants, specialty gift products, gems and crystals, art, spirituality resources, and more.
|Location:
|Mueller Civic Center
|Map:
|801 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-745-4140
All Dates:
Vendors and demonstrators.
