Southern Hills Holistic Fair-Hot Springs

Mar 7, 2020

This annual event is a marketplace of gifts, products and information to support living a holistic life — including health and wellness, sustainability and ecology, recreation and community, and a balance of mind, body and spirit. Exhibitors including health and wellness providers, speakers, intuitive consultants, specialty gift products, gems and crystals, art, spirituality resources, and more.


Location:   Mueller Civic Center
Map:   801 S 6th St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-745-4140

All Dates:
Vendors and demonstrators.

