Southern Hills Holistic Fair - Hot Springs

Mar 8, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Over 60 vendors featuring products and services to help mind, body and spirit! Speakers teaching throughout the day. Special 12 noon performance by Cory Cavill of The Frog Pond - a delightful show that helps you get in touch with your inner voice. Bring your spending money and take in: massage, acupuncture, aura photography, jewelry, teas, artwork, tarot, mediums, essential oils, superb gift shopping, apothecary items, homemade hemp skincare, energy healers, healthy water, homemade dips, crystals and stones, magic wands, feather tapping, crochet crafts, voice evaluation, artwork, healthy foods, readers, oxygen therapy and more on site! This is an excellent day trip or weekend getaway! Hot Springs is open all winter!

Fee: $2 adults; 13 and under free