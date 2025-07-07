Space Camp (Grades K-5) - Pierre

Jul 7, 2025 - Aug 28, 2025

Suit up for adventure, and rocket away as we explore the sun, moon, planets and many more wonders above our atmosphere! Campers travel to the stars in our Journey Beyond the Known Planetarium and study the behavior of matter through time and space with interactive, hands-on experiments.



8:00am-12:00pm

Session One: every Monday June 2-23

Session Two: every Monday July 7-28

We are excited to offer flexible camp days for the 2025 season! If you have visiting grandchildren or friends, need to watch your expenses, or if you’re worried about a vacation taking away from your child’s ability to participate in camp, you can pick your days!



Each camp runs once per week for four weeks in June before repeating in July and you can register day-by-day! Each camp day is $25 for members and $31.25 for nonmembers. Space is limited and on a first-come-first-serve basis, so register quickly!



​SDDC Members can enter in the discount code "MEMBER" to receive a 20% discount off of their total registration. Enter your code at the bottom of the Contact Information page.



Employees and members of SDDC partner organizations can enter their specific organization as a discount code (AVERA, YMCA, BGC, GOLD) to receive a 10% discount off of their total registration. Enter your code at the bottom of the Contact Information page.



Campers who receive economic assistance can enter the specific discount code (TANF, WIC, SNAP, DSS) to receive a 50% discount off of their total registration. Enter your code at the bottom of the Contact Information page.