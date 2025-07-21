Suit up for adventure, and rocket away as we explore the sun, moon, planets and many more wonders above our atmosphere! Campers travel to the stars in our Journey Beyond the Known Planetarium and study the behavior of matter through time and space with interactive, hands-on experiments with multiple activities. All ages welcome!

Space Science Pop-Up Camp - Pierre

Suit up for adventure, and rocket away as we explore the sun, moon, planets and many more wonders above our atmosphere! Campers travel to the stars in our Journey Beyond the Known Planetarium and study the behavior of matter through time and space with interactive, hands-on experiments with multiple activities. All ages welcome! Fee: $Free with admission