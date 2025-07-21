Space Science Pop-Up Camp - Pierre
Jul 21, 2025 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Suit up for adventure, and rocket away as we explore the sun, moon, planets and many more wonders above our atmosphere! Campers travel to the stars in our Journey Beyond the Known Planetarium and study the behavior of matter through time and space with interactive, hands-on experiments with multiple activities. All ages welcome!
Fee: $Free with admission
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://www.sd-discovery.org/index.php
All Dates:
