Space Science Pop-Up - Pierre
Jun 16, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Suit up for adventure, and rocket away as we explore the sun, moon, planets and many more wonders above our atmosphere! Campers travel to the stars in our Journey Beyond the Known Planetarium and study the behavior of matter through time and space with interactive, hands-on experiments.
Fee: $Free with admission
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|6052248295
|info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
Jun 23, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
