Space Science Pop-Up - Pierre

Jun 23, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Suit up for adventure, and rocket away as we explore the sun, moon, planets and many more wonders above our atmosphere! Campers travel to the stars in our Journey Beyond the Known Planetarium and study the behavior of matter through time and space with interactive, hands-on experiments.

 

Fee: $Free with admission


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org

All Dates:
Jun 16, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Jun 23, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

