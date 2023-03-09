Share |

Spaceballs - Dinner & A Movie

Mar 9, 2023

Reserve your seat for  - Dinner & A Movie.

Tickets are $15 to $30 depending on seating selection. Food will not be served in the balcony. Floor seats will have dinner served at their table shortly after 7:00pm. 

 


Location:   The Goss Opera House
Map:   100 E. Kemp Avenue, Watertown SD 57201
Phone:   (605) 753-0200
Email:   info@thegossoperahouse.com
Website:   https://www.thegossoperahouse.com/events/singing-in-the-rain-dinner-a-movie

All Dates:
Mar 9, 2023

Reserve your seat for  - Dinner & A Movie. Tickets are $15 to $30 depending on seating selection. Food will not be served in the balcony. Floor seats will have dinner served at their table shortly after 7:00pm.   
The Goss Opera House
The Goss Opera House 57201 100 E. Kemp Avenue, Watertown SD 57201

Search All Events By Day

March (2023)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable