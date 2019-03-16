Speaker Series: Lee Stroschine - Spearfish
Mar 16, 2019 1:30 pm
Lee Stroschine discusses "Fort Meade - The Peace Keeper of the Black Hills."
$5 suggested donation includes admission to the museum, coffee and cookies.
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|825 Heritage Dr., Spearfish, SD 57783
|605-642-9378
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|http://https://www.westernheritagecenter.com
