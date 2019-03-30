Share |

Speaker Series: Paul Higbee - Spearfish

Mar 30, 2019 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm

Black Hills historian Paul Higbee speaks about "The Legacy of Leland Case." Suggested donation of $5 includes admission to museum, coffee & cookies. 


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Mar 30, 2019 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm

Black Hills historian Paul Higbee speaks about Leland Case and his legacy.

High Plains Western Heritage Center
High Plains Western Heritage Center 57783 825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

March (2019)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable