Speaker Series: Paul Higbee - Spearfish
Mar 30, 2019 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Black Hills historian Paul Higbee speaks about "The Legacy of Leland Case." Suggested donation of $5 includes admission to museum, coffee & cookies.
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://www.westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
Black Hills historian Paul Higbee speaks about Leland Case and his legacy.
