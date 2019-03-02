Share |

Speaker Series: Rick Mills - Spearfish

Mar 2, 2019 1:30 pm

Rick Mills, curator of the South Dakota Railroad Museum, speaks on "Railroading On The High Plains."
$5 suggested donation includes admission to the museum, coffee and cookies.


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr., Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com

