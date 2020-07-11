Share |

Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon & 5K - Spearfish

Jul 11, 2020 7:00 am - 10:30 am

Road race down beautiful Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway featuring limestone canyon walls blanketed with coniferous and deciduous trees along Spearfish Creek.

 

Fee: $30-60


Location:   Spearfish Canyon/City Park
Map:   115 S Canyon St, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   605-722-4558
Website:   http://www.spearfishcanyonhalfmarathon.com/

All Dates:
Jul 11, 2020 7:00 am - 10:30 am

34th annual half marathon & 5K to benefit Northern Hills CASA and advocacy for children that have been abused.

Spearfish Canyon/City Park
Spearfish Canyon/City Park 57783 115 S Canyon St, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783

Search All Events By Day

July (2020)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable