Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon & 5K - Spearfish
Jul 11, 2020 7:00 am - 10:30 am
Road race down beautiful Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway featuring limestone canyon walls blanketed with coniferous and deciduous trees along Spearfish Creek.
Fee: $30-60
|Location:
|Spearfish Canyon/City Park
|Map:
|115 S Canyon St, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|605-722-4558
|Website:
|http://www.spearfishcanyonhalfmarathon.com/
All Dates:
34th annual half marathon & 5K to benefit Northern Hills CASA and advocacy for children that have been abused.
