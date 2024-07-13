Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon & 5K - Spearfish
Jul 13, 2024
Road race along the beautiful Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway.
The 5K begins in the Spearfish City Park at 7am. The Half Marathon begins near Savory in Spearfish Canyon at 7am.
|Spearfish Canyon/City Park
|115 S Canyon St, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|605-722-4558
|http://www.spearfishcanyonhalfmarathon.com/
