Share |

Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon & 5K - Spearfish

Jul 13, 2024

Road race along the beautiful Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway.

The 5K begins in the Spearfish City Park at 7am. The Half Marathon begins near Savory in Spearfish Canyon at 7am. 


Location:   Spearfish Canyon/City Park
Map:   115 S Canyon St, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   605-722-4558
Website:   http://www.spearfishcanyonhalfmarathon.com/

All Dates:
Jul 13, 2024

Road race along the beautiful Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway. The 5K begins in the Spearfish City Park at 7am. The Half Marathon begins near Savory in Spearfish Canyon at 7am. 
Spearfish Canyon/City Park
Spearfish Canyon/City Park 57783 115 S Canyon St, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783

Search All Events By Day

July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable