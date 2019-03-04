Spearfish Songbook: Community Conversations Over Music
Mar 4, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
ArtCentral Spearfish hosts this series of community discussions with local songwriters. Songwriters will present several songs talking about the inspiration, meaning, and hopes for what the songs may spark in their audience. Each session will have a host to moderate, ask questions of the songwriter, and engage the audience in discussion.
All sessions are free and open to the public.
|Location:
|Good Day Cafe
|Map:
|541 W Jackson Blvd., Spearfish, SD
|Phone:
|815-677-4227
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com
All Dates:
Mar 4, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Jami Lynn
Mar 11, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Kate Baum-Fjelstad
Mar 18, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm JUQ
Mar 25, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Scott Simpson
Apr 1, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Andy Young of Judd Hoos
Apr 8, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Anna Robins
Apr 15, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Rod Garnett
Apr 22, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Davidica Little Spotted Horse
Apr 29, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Chris Huisenga
