Spearfish Songbook: Community Conversations Over Music

Mar 11, 2019 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

ArtCentral Spearfish hosts this series of community discussions with local songwriters. Songwriters will present several songs talking about the inspiration, meaning, and hopes for what the songs may spark in their audience. Each session will have a host to moderate, ask questions of the songwriter, and engage the audience in discussion.

All sessions are free and open to the public.