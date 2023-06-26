Share |

Special Day of Remembrance

Jun 26, 2023

This special day commemorates the dual anniversaries of The Battle of the Little Big Horn and the birth of Ruth Ziolkowski.

The public is encouraged to visit Crazy Horse Memorial on June 26th for an action-packed day and night of activities. 


Location:   Crazy Horse Memorial
Map:   12151 Avenue of the Chiefs Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900
Phone:   605-673-4681
Website:   https://crazyhorsememorial.org/visit/special-events/

All Dates:
This special day commemorates the dual anniversaries of The Battle of the Little Big Horn and the birth of Ruth Ziolkowski. The public is encouraged to visit Crazy Horse Memorial on June 26th for an action-packed day and night of activities. 
Crazy Horse Memorial
Crazy Horse Memorial 12151 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900

