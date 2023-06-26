Special Day of Remembrance
Jun 26, 2023
This special day commemorates the dual anniversaries of The Battle of the Little Big Horn and the birth of Ruth Ziolkowski.
The public is encouraged to visit Crazy Horse Memorial on June 26th for an action-packed day and night of activities.
|Location:
|Crazy Horse Memorial
|Map:
|12151 Avenue of the Chiefs Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900
|Phone:
|605-673-4681
|Website:
|https://crazyhorsememorial.org/visit/special-events/
