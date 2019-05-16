Special Olympics South Dakota State Summer Games - Vermillion
May 16, 2019 - May 18, 2019
After years of the State Summer Games being held in the City of Spearfish, Vermillion will be hosting the 2019 games! There are expected to be over 580 athletes, 250 coaches, 500 games volunteers, and 35 delegations participating this year. If you would like to volunteer, contact Volunteer Coordinator Mike Bartos at (605) 624-5571 or email mike@vermillionchamber.com.
|Location:
|University of South Dakota
|Map:
|University of South Dakota Campus, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-624-5571
|Email:
|susan@vermillionchamber.com
|Website:
|http://sosd.org/home.html
All Dates:
