Special Olympics South Dakota State Summer Games - Vermillion

May 16, 2019 - May 18, 2019

After years of the State Summer Games being held in the City of Spearfish, Vermillion will be hosting the 2019 games! There are expected to be over 580 athletes, 250 coaches, 500 games volunteers, and 35 delegations participating this year. If you would like to volunteer, contact Volunteer Coordinator Mike Bartos at (605) 624-5571 or email mike@vermillionchamber.com.


Location:   University of South Dakota
Map:   University of South Dakota Campus, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-624-5571
Email:   susan@vermillionchamber.com
Website:   http://sosd.org/home.html

All Dates:
Over 580 athletes compete in Vermillion.

