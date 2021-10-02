Share |

Spirit of Dakota Award Banquet - Huron

Oct 2, 2021

The award banquet for the 34th annual Spirit of Dakota Award, scheduled for October 3, 2020, has been postponed until October 2, 2021. The event will feature an art show and nominee tea as well as an awards banquet honoring outstanding South Dakota women. 


Location:   Huron Event Center
Map:   100 4th St. SW, Huron, SD 57350
Phone:   605-352-6073
Website:   http://www.huronsd.com/

Huron Event Center
Huron Event Center 57350 100 4th St. SW, Huron, SD 57350

