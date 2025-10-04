Spirit of Dakota Banquet - Huron

Oct 4, 2025

Nominee tea and awards banquet honoring outstanding South Dakota women.


Location:   Event Center
Map:   100 4th St SW, Huron, SD 57350

All Dates:
