Spiritual Enrichment Program - Yankton
Aug 20, 2023
Benedictine Peace Center Offers 2023-2024 Spiritual Enrichment Program
The Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery’s Peace Center offer this year’s Spiritual Enrichment Program, designed for Christian men and women in search of radical interior freedom. The program will meet online one Saturday morning per month, from 9:30 to 11:30 am, from September through April. Those interested are welcome to gather with Sister staff members to share prayer and dialogue on the selected reading.
Guided by Albert Nolan’s book Jesus Today: A Spirituality of Radical Freedom, we will discover our own personal transformations through Jesus’ spirituality and the experience of oneness. The text invites dialogue on topics such as The Signs of our Times, and Jesus’ Spirituality. As part of this program, participants are invited to schedule a personal silent retreat, with two overnights, at our Peace Center in Yankton.
The Benedictines who staff the Benedictine Peace Center - Sisters Jeanne Ranek, Doris, Oberembt, and Mary Jo Polak, look forward to gathering via Zoom with men and women from coast to coast and beyond who desire to deepen their faith life by connecting with others with a similar desire. Registration is requested by August 20. Find more information at https://yanktonbenedictines.org/spiritual-enrichment-program/. Register online or contact the Peace Center at benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org or call 605-668-6292.
Fee: $400
|Location:
|Zoom
|Map:
|1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-6292
|Email:
|benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org
|Website:
|https://yanktonbenedictines.org/spiritual-enrichment-program/
All Dates:
Aug 20, 2023 2nd Saturday of each month September - April 9:30-11:30 am Registration deadline is Aug.20
