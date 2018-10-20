Spooky Science - Sioux Falls
Oct 20, 2018 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Join us for this year’s Spooky Science! Explore the wonders of science and art as we experiment, discover and create through hands-on activities for all ages. Spooky Science favorites include edible bugs, Slime-A-Tron, candy and hands-on interactive science activities and experiments. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@WashingtonPavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/spooky-science-2018
All Dates:
