Spooky Science - Sioux Falls

Oct 20, 2018 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Join us for this year’s Spooky Science! Explore the wonders of science and art as we experiment, discover and create through hands-on activities for all ages. Spooky Science favorites include edible bugs, Slime-A-Tron, candy and hands-on interactive science activities and experiments. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.