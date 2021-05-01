Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Spring City-Wide Rummage Sales - Groton
May 1, 2021 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Groton Citywide Rummage Sale
Saturday, May 1st, 2021
8am - 3pm
Sponsored by the Groton Lions Club
All listings are due by 5pm on April 21st to City Hall or email your listing to city.april@nvc.net, $15 per listing
Listings will be available on Groton, SD Lions Club Facebook page and at www.city.grotonsd.gov
Spring City-Wide Rummage Sales - Groton
