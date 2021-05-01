Share |

Spring City-Wide Rummage Sales - Groton

May 1, 2021 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Groton Citywide Rummage Sale
Saturday, May 1st, 2021
8am - 3pm
Sponsored by the Groton Lions Club

All listings are due by 5pm on April 21st to City Hall or email your listing to city.april@nvc.net, $15 per listing

Listings will be available on Groton, SD Lions Club Facebook page and at www.city.grotonsd.gov


Location:   City Wide
Phone:   605-397-8422

All Dates:
