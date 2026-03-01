Spring Exhibitions Celebration - Brookings

Mar 26, 2026 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Join us as we celebrate new exhibitions across all museum galleries. Enjoy light refreshments, creative connection, and an evening of art--with live music from Prairie Groove Band, bringing jazz and blues to fit your groove.


Location:   South Dakota Art Museum
Map:   1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57007, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:   605-688-4313
Email:   crystal.teske@sdstate.edu
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2026/03/spring-exhibitions-celebration

