Spring Exhibitions Celebration - Brookings

Mar 26, 2026 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Join us as we celebrate new exhibitions across all museum galleries. Enjoy light refreshments, creative connection, and an evening of art--with live music from Prairie Groove Band, bringing jazz and blues to fit your groove.
|Location:
|South Dakota Art Museum
|Map:
|1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57007, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-4313
|Email:
|crystal.teske@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2026/03/spring-exhibitions-celebration
All Dates:
