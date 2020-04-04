Spring Fling - St. Lawrence
A horticulture education event for all who love growing things and getting their hands dirty, with speakers, silent auction and learning activities. Lunch included.
Admission: $25
|Location:
|St. Lawrence Community Church
|Map:
|813 3rd St NW, St. Lawrence, SD 57373
|Phone:
|605-458-2549
|Email:
|Buzzword@venturecomm.net
All Dates:
Apr 4, 2020 9:30 am - 3:00 pm Registration begins at 9:00 am
