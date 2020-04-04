Share |

Spring Fling - St. Lawrence

Apr 4, 2020 9:30 am - 3:00 pm

A horticulture education event for all who love growing things and getting their hands dirty, with speakers, silent auction and learning activities. Lunch included.

Admission: $25


Location:   St. Lawrence Community Church
Map:   813 3rd St NW, St. Lawrence, SD 57373
Phone:   605-458-2549
Email:   Buzzword@venturecomm.net

All Dates:
Apr 4, 2020 9:30 am - 3:00 pm Registration begins at 9:00 am

