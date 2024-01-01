Spring Little Explorers: Hunting for Worms: Watching Our Gardens and Flowers Grow - Pierre

May 2, 2026 10:00 am - 11:00 am

April is a time for growth. Let's plant the seeds and explore what grows in the soil. Spring Little Explorers is a combination of our beloved Little Explorers Nature Preschool and the Itty Bitty Einsteins class model. Classes are geared toward explorers between the ages of 3-5 and their families. Explore the science of nature and the nature of science through hands-on experiences and STEM journals together. Fees: $4 + general admission per family group. Free with membership. Must pay at the front desk for the day class.

 

Fee: $Fees: $4 + general admission


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   http://805 W Sioux Ave

All Dates:
May 2, 2026 10:00 am - 11:00 am

April is a time for growth. Let's plant the seeds and explore what grows in the soil. Spring Little Explorers is a combination of our beloved Little Explorers Nature Preschool and the Itty Bitty Einsteins class model. Classes are geared toward explorers between the ages of 3-5 and their families. Explore the science of nature and the nature of science through hands-on experiences and STEM journals ...
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable