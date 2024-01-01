Spring Little Explorers: Hunting for Worms: Watching Our Gardens and Flowers Grow - Pierre
May 2, 2026 10:00 am - 11:00 am
April is a time for growth. Let's plant the seeds and explore what grows in the soil. Spring Little Explorers is a combination of our beloved Little Explorers Nature Preschool and the Itty Bitty Einsteins class model. Classes are geared toward explorers between the ages of 3-5 and their families. Explore the science of nature and the nature of science through hands-on experiences and STEM journals together. Fees: $4 + general admission per family group. Free with membership. Must pay at the front desk for the day class.
Fee: $Fees: $4 + general admission
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|http://805 W Sioux Ave
All Dates:
May 2, 2026 10:00 am - 11:00 am
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