Spring Little Explorers: Hunting for Worms: Watching Our Gardens and Flowers Grow - Pierre

May 2, 2026 10:00 am - 11:00 am

April is a time for growth. Let's plant the seeds and explore what grows in the soil. Spring Little Explorers is a combination of our beloved Little Explorers Nature Preschool and the Itty Bitty Einsteins class model. Classes are geared toward explorers between the ages of 3-5 and their families. Explore the science of nature and the nature of science through hands-on experiences and STEM journals together. Fees: $4 + general admission per family group. Free with membership. Must pay at the front desk for the day class.

Fee: $Fees: $4 + general admission