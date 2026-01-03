Spring Little Explorers: It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane: Identifying Springtime Flyers - Pierre

Mar 27, 2026 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Lets welcome the migratory birds back to South Dakota by learning all about birds. This class will use observation and play exploration to learn about our feathered friends of South Dakota.

Spring Little Explorers is a combination of our beloved Little Explorers Nature Preschool and the Itty Bitty Einsteins class model. Classes are geared toward explorers between the ages of 3-5 and their families. Explore the science of nature and the nature of science through hands-on experiences and STEM journals together. Fees: $4 + general admission per family group. Free with membership. Must pay at the front desk the day of class.

Fee: $Free with admission