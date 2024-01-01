Spring Little Explorers: Whether the Weather: Junior Meteorologist Training - Pierre
Apr 4, 2026 10:00 am - 11:00 am
April showers bring about spring time change. Lets explore the weather and what makes everything spring back to life.
Spring Little Explorers is a combination of our beloved Little Explorers Nature Preschool and the Itty Bitty Einsteins class model. Classes are geared toward explorers between the ages of 3-5 and their families. Explore the science of nature and the nature of science through hands-on experiences and STEM journals together.
Fees: $4 + general admission per family group. Free with membership. Must pay at the front desk the day of class.
Fee: $Fees: $4 + general admission per family group. Free with membership. Must pay at front desk the day class.
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=197391
All Dates:
Apr 4, 2026 10:00 am - 11:00 am
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