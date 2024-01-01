Spring Little Explorers: Whether the Weather: Junior Meteorologist Training - Pierre

Apr 4, 2026 10:00 am - 11:00 am

April showers bring about spring time change. Lets explore the weather and what makes everything spring back to life.



Spring Little Explorers is a combination of our beloved Little Explorers Nature Preschool and the Itty Bitty Einsteins class model. Classes are geared toward explorers between the ages of 3-5 and their families. Explore the science of nature and the nature of science through hands-on experiences and STEM journals together.



Fees: $4 + general admission per family group. Free with membership. Must pay at the front desk the day of class.

Fee: $Fees: $4 + general admission per family group. Free with membership. Must pay at front desk the day class.