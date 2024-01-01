Spring Little Explorers: Whether the Weather: Junior Meteorologist Training - Pierre

Apr 4, 2026 10:00 am - 11:00 am

April showers bring about spring time change. Lets explore the weather and what makes everything spring back to life.

Spring Little Explorers is a combination of our beloved Little Explorers Nature Preschool and the Itty Bitty Einsteins class model. Classes are geared toward explorers between the ages of 3-5 and their families. Explore the science of nature and the nature of science through hands-on experiences and STEM journals together.

Fees: $4 + general admission per family group. Free with membership. Must pay at the front desk the day of class.

 

Fee: $Fees: $4 + general admission per family group. Free with membership. Must pay at front desk the day class.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=197391

All Dates:
Apr 4, 2026 10:00 am - 11:00 am

April showers bring about spring time change. Lets explore the weather and what makes everything spring back to life.Spring Little Explorers is a combination of our beloved Little Explorers Nature Preschool and the Itty Bitty Einsteins class model. Classes are geared toward explorers between the ages of 3-5 and their families. Explore the science of nature and the nature of science through hands-on ...
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

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