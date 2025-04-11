Spring Shopping Event - Sioux Falls

Apr 12, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

The market features unique products such as boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, vintage, antiques, and lots more!! This is a place for shoppers who are serious about shopping & fun!

Friday, April 11th from 4-7 pm
Saturday, April 12th from 9-4 pm
W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Building, Sioux Falls

Admission is $5 (12 & under free)
BOGO coupon code (BOGO): https://www.junkinmarketdays.com/tickets

 

Fee: $5


Location:   W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Center
Map:   100 North Lyon Blvd., Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-941-4958
Email:   junkinmarketdays@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.junkinmarketdays.com

All Dates:
Apr 11, 2025 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Apr 12, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Center
W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Center 57107 100 North Lyon Blvd., Sioux Falls, SD 57107

