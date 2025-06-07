Spring Volksmarch - Crazy Horse Memorial

Jun 7, 2025

The bi-annual Crazy Horse Volksmarch (an organized hike) is a 10K or 6.2-mile woodlands ramble to the world’s largest mountain carving in progress in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota.

The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is the most popular organized hike in the United States (15,000 walkers in a record year). This family event is sponsored by the Black Hills Chapter of the American Volkssport Association (AVA) and hosted by Crazy Horse Memorial®.

Admission for hikers will be discounted. The American Volkssport Association's hike fee is $3 (cash or check, no credit cards accepted) for each participant regardless of age. Regular admission applies to non-hikers.