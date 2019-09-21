St. Joseph's Indian School Pow wow - Chamberlain
Sep 21, 2019
Cultural activities and performances, school tours and pow wow.
|Location:
|St. Joseph's Indian School
|Map:
|1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|605-234-3452
|Email:
|aktalakota@stjo.org
|Website:
|http://www.stjo.org/
