St. Patrick's Day Workshop-Deadwood

Mar 16, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Learn about Irish immigrants who called the Black Hills home. Light refreshments provided.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/5-st-patrick-s-day-workshop.html

All Dates:
