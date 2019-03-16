St. Patrick's Day Workshop-Deadwood
Mar 16, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Learn about Irish immigrants who called the Black Hills home. Light refreshments provided.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/5-st-patrick-s-day-workshop.html
All Dates:
