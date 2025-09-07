St. Peter on the Prairie's Prairie Fest Fundraiser
Sep 7, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Joins us on Grandparent's Day for St. Peter on the Prairie's Prairie Fest Fundraiser! Sunday, Sept. 7, Noon to 4pm. Free & open to the public. Live Music, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, lunch served (free will donation), hayrides, kids' activities, autumn prairie, classic cars and tractors on display and a variety of vendors.
|Location:
|St. Peter on the Prairie
|Map:
|24311 452nd Ave, Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-270-2665
|Email:
|stpeterontheprairie@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://stpeterontheprairie.com
All Dates:
Sep 7, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
