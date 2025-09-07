St. Peter on the Prairie's Prairie Fest Fundraiser

Sep 7, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Joins us on Grandparent's Day for St. Peter on the Prairie's Prairie Fest Fundraiser! Sunday, Sept. 7, Noon to 4pm. Free & open to the public. Live Music, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, lunch served (free will donation), hayrides, kids' activities, autumn prairie, classic cars and tractors on display and a variety of vendors. 


Location:   St. Peter on the Prairie
Map:   24311 452nd Ave, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-270-2665
Email:   stpeterontheprairie@yahoo.com
Website:   http://stpeterontheprairie.com

All Dates:
St. Peter on the Prairie
St. Peter on the Prairie 24311 24311 452nd Ave, Madison, SD 57042

