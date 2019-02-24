Share |

Stained Glass Concert - Sioux Falls

Feb 24, 2019

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra brings inspirational music to the community. 


Location:   St Katharine Drexel Parish
Map:   1800 S. Katie Ave. Ste. #1, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   sdsymphony@sdsymphony.org
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org/sg-022419/#.XECY0lVKhPY

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs.

