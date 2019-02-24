Stained Glass Concert - Sioux Falls
Feb 24, 2019
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra brings inspirational music to the community.
|Location:
|St Katharine Drexel Parish
|Map:
|1800 S. Katie Ave. Ste. #1, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|sdsymphony@sdsymphony.org
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org/sg-022419/#.XECY0lVKhPY
All Dates:
Feb 24, 2019
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.