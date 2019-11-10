Share |

Stained Glass Concert - Sioux Falls

Nov 10, 2019

Performance by the Dakota Wind Quintet


Location:   Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Map:   5500 E 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   sdsymphony@sdsymphony.org
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org/sg_111019/#.XXfNgpNKjUI

All Dates:
Nov 10, 2019

The Dakota Wind Quintet performs.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 5500 E 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD

Search All Events By Day

November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable