Standstill Parade of Lights
Dec 2, 2021 6:00 pm
Celebrate the holidays in Vermillion with their Standstill Parade of Lights!
You and your family can stroll Main Street in Vermillion and take in the lighted holiday floats that don't move. Activities begin at 6:00pm.
|Location:
|Vermillion Main Street
|Map:
|2 East Main Street, Vermiilion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-624-5571
|Email:
|vcdc@vermillionchamber.com
|Website:
|https://livevermillion.com/
All Dates:
Dec 2, 2021 6:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.