Standstill Parade of Lights

Dec 2, 2021 6:00 pm

Celebrate the holidays in Vermillion with their Standstill Parade of Lights!

You and your family can stroll Main Street in Vermillion and take in the lighted holiday floats that don't move.  Activities begin at 6:00pm.

 


Location:   Vermillion Main Street
Map:   2 East Main Street, Vermiilion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-624-5571
Email:   vcdc@vermillionchamber.com
Website:   https://livevermillion.com/

